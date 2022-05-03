Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

The fates of some NHL playoff teams will be in the hands of players light on postseason experience. In Pittsburgh, goaltender Casey DeSmith will make the first NHL playoff start of his career when the Penguins open their series against the New York Rangers. DeSmith is filling in for injured All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry. DeSmith says he is going to treat the playoffs like any other game, saying mental mistakes pop up when a player puts too much emphasis on the stakes. There are goaltending questions in places like Washington and Nashville too as the postseason gets underway.