Jaguars re-sign veteran Gotsis to back up top pick Walker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis has signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Jacksonville Jaguars. He gives the team some experienced depth to play behind rookie and projected starter Travon Walker. Gotsis is entering his seventh NFL season and third with Jacksonville. He played in 32 of 33 games with the Jaguars over the last two years and finished with a career high-tying three sacks in 2021. The Melbourne, Australia, native was a second-round draft pick by Denver in 2016. He’s the highest-drafted Australian-born player in NFL history.