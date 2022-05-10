Magic Makar: Avalanche defenseman turns in dominant series

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar helped the Colorado Avalanche put the finishing touches on a first-round sweep of Nashville with a three-goal, seven-assist performance. His 10 points are the most in league history by a blueliner through four games in a playoff year. Makar’s averaging 1.05 goals per game over his 39 playoff contests. That puts him second all-time among defenseman, just behind Bobby Orr. Makar’s teammate, Nathan MacKinnon, said he might be the best player in the league right now. MacKinnon added he could be one of the best defensemen ever if he keeps up this rate.