De Bruyne nets 4, City beats Wolves 5-1 to take 3-point lead

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne has produced a string of devastating finishes in scoring four of Manchester City’s goals in a 5-1 win at Wolverhampton to restore its three-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League title race. In a masterful attacking display, De Bruyne completed his hat trick by the 24th minute and marked it with a “Zen” pose. That was perhaps a nod to the celebration made famous by Erling Haaland, the striker who is set to join City from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason. The Belgium midfielder added his fourth on the hour mark and Raheem Sterling also scored as City made it five goals for the second straight match.