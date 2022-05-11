Dream hold off Sparks behind Howard’s 21 points

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rookie Rhyne Howard scored 21 points, including five of Atlanta’s 13 3-pointers, and the Dream held off the Los Angeles Sparks 77-75. Howard made a 3-pointer in the corner with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter for a seven-point lead, but Atlanta did not score again. Howard was called for a charge with 16.3 seconds left for Atlanta’s third straight possession with a turnover. After a timeout, Los Angeles had two chances in the closing seconds, but Chiney Ogwumike missed a contested layup in the paint and Nneka Ogwumike was off on a jumper at the buzzer. Jordin Canada scored 19 points for Los Angeles (2-1).