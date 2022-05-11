Padres manager Bob Melvin has prostate surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery. The team had no further details and likely won’t have any updates until next week. Melvin said Tuesday he didn’t think he had cancer, but the doctors wouldn’t know until the surgery. He said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team’s forthcoming nine-game road trip, which starts Friday night in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.