Wake Forest fires Jen Hoover as women’s basketball coach

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Wake Forest has fired women’s basketball coach Jen Hoover, parting ways with the former Demon Deacons player after 10 seasons. The school announced the move Wednesday evening. Athletics director John Currie pointed to the program’s overall trajectory for the decision as well as turnover on the coaching staff. Wake Forest has made the NCAA Tournament just twice in its history, though Hoover guided the Demon Deacons there in 2021. This year’s team won just four Atlantic Coast Conference games. In a statement, Hoover said she was “disappointed and deeply saddened to receive the news that I was terminated today without cause.”