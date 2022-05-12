After season to forget, Barcelona faces difficult rebuild

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — It’s been a long season for Barcelona. Lionel Messi left in tears. Ronald Koeman was fired. The team dropped out of the Champions League and into Europa League and will end the season without a title. The club’s focus now is to ensure that next season is an improvement. But that may prove difficult given its financial troubles. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández wants the club to sign new players but it also must make choices with its current squad. Xavi says “players will have to leave for others to come.” Spanish media says the possible starters that could be up for sale include midfielder Frenkie de Jong.