Bucks, Warriors try to close out second-round series at home

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks want to build off the momentum from a thrilling comeback and the Golden State Warriors seek to put an embarrassing loss behind them as both teams attempt to clinch their second-round series Friday. Both teams own 3-2 leads and are at home for Game 6. The defending NBA champion Bucks rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win 110-107 at Boston on Wednesday night. The Warriors squandered an opportunity to close out their series by losing 134-95 at Memphis.