Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns 113-86 to force Game 7
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix. The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with Doncic, their three-time All-Star. The top-seeded Suns were held to a season low in scoring, regular season or playoffs, for the second time in the series. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had 19 points.
