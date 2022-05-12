Fabinho to miss FA Cup final, could make European final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says midfielder Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final on Saturday but has a chance of playing in the Champions League final on May 28. The Brazil international was forced off with a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday. It will rule him out of the FA Cup final against Chelsea and Liverpool’s last two Premier League matches as the team looks to reel in Manchester City in the title race. However Klopp is hopeful he will be able to call on Fabinho against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.