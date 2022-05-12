NFL executive Michael Signora wins writers’ Horrigan Award

By The Associated Press

Michael Signora, the NFL’s senior vice president of football and international communications, has been selected as the 2022 Horrigan Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America. Signora, lauded for his professional dealings with the media who cover the league, is the 50th Horrigan Award winner and the second person to receive the award twice; he was also the 2013 honoree. The late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney Sr. won the award in 1975 and 1984. The Horrigan Award is given to the league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job.