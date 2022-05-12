Walker, Mets cruise past Nats 4-1, win another series

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched seven no-fuss innings and the New York Mets remained unbeaten in 10 series this season, cruising past the sloppy Washington Nationals 4-1. Mark Canha went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who took two of three from the last-place Nationals. New York has won nine series and split one, and hasn’t lost two straight games in a month. Walker allowed three hits, walked one and threw 85 pitches in a scoreless outing. It was the longest of his four starts this season. Seth Lugo struck out two in the eighth and Edwin Díaz allowed Juan Soto’s two-out homer in the ninth before retiring Josh Bell to complete the four-hitter.