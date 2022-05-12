Yankees GM Cashman brushes off Crane’s scandal comments

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is brushing off Houston owner Jim Crane’s recent comments about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Speaking to reporters before New York’s series opener against the White Sox, Cashman called Crane’s remarks “deflection” and “trying to equate probably an equivalent of a parking ticket to maybe 162 felonies.” Houston was punished by Major League Baseball after it found the Astros used electronics to steal signs during their run to the franchise’s 2017 World Series title.