Bills sign 8-player draft class; add 9 undrafted free agents

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed their entire eight-player draft class, including first-round pick cornerback Kaiir Elam, in time for the start of their two-day rookie minicamp. The Bills also announced signing nine undrafted free agents, including two receivers: Appalachian State’s Malik Williams and BYU’s Neil Pau’u. Williams earned All-Sun Belt honors in each of his past three seasons and finished fifth on the school list with 2,382 yards receiving and tied for seventh with 17 touchdowns. Pau’u led BYU with 46 catches for 526 yards and six touchdowns last year despite missing the final three games with a season-ending leg injury.