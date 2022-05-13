Bouwman gets 1st grand tour stage win, López keeps Giro lead
POTENZA, Italy (AP) — Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman claimed a first grand tour stage victory after winning a tough seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia. Juan Pedro López kept hold of the pink jersey. Bouwman was given a great leadout by Team Jumbo–Visma teammate Tom Dumoulin and sprinted to the line to edge out Bauke Mollema and Davide Formolo by two seconds. The 196-kilometer route from Diamante to Potenza included four categorised climbs and almost zero flat sections. López stayed 38 seconds ahead of Lennard Kämna and 58 seconds ahead of Rein Taaramäe.
