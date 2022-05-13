Charlo, Castaño eager for undisputed 154-pound title rematch

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño both fell agonizingly short of becoming the first undisputed super welterweight world champion when they fought to a split draw 10 months ago. That disappointment only fueled both fighters’ desire to get it right in their highly anticipated rematch. Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs) for all four major 154-pound belts Saturday night in the famed outdoor tennis stadium in Carson, south of downtown Los Angeles. Only six fighters have ever held every major title in their respective weight classes during the four-belt era, but the chance at history only makes this rematch slightly more enticing to both fighters.