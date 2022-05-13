Cyclist Hondo banned for blood doping in Aderlass case

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Former professional cyclist Danilo Hondo has been banned from working in sports for blood doping revealed in the Austrian-led Operation Aderlass case. The German got a reduced ban of 2 1/2 years for his confession and cooperation. The ban was backdated to September 2019. A further 5 1/2 years was suspended. Hondo was banned by a sports tribunal in Switzerland where he was registered as a rider and worked coaching young riders. He was fired in 2019 when implicated in revelations of a blood doping ring.