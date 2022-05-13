Espanyol fires coach, sports director with 2 games left

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol has fired coach Vicente Moreno and its sports director with two games left in the Spanish league season. The Barcelona-based club says reserve team coach Luis Blanco will act as caretaker coach. The team is in 13th place with two matches to go. Espanyol assured it would remain in the top division on Wednesday despite losing to Alavés 2-1. Espanyol also let go of sports director Francisco “Rufete” Pérez. Technical director Domingo Catoira was promoted to replace him.