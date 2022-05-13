Falcons acquire WR Edwards from Raiders, cut CB Sheffield

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their thin ranks at receiver by acquiring Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders. In a deal announced Friday, the Falcons are sending a fifth-round pick in 2023 to Las Vegas, while also acquiring a seventh-rounder next year from the Raiders. The trade means Las Vegas’ top five picks from the 2020 draft are no longer with the team. First-rounders Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette were cut last season for off-field issues, and now three third-rounders from that year are gone. In another move, Atlanta released cornerback Kendall Sheffield, a fourth-round pick in 2019.