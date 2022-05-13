Falcons’ London embraces health, contract at rookie minicamp

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Drake London celebrated good health and a new contract on the first day of the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp. London, the wide receiver who was the Falcons’ first-round pick in last month’s NFL draft from Southern California, missed the end of the 2021 season with a fractured right ankle. He said he was thrilled to have no restrictions for the first session of the two-day minicamp. London says his ankle “felt great.” London signed a four-year deal on Thursday worth $21.5 million. The Falcons have a fifth-year option. London could be the team’s top big-play threat at wide receiver.