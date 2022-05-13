Huskers confirm suspended assistant coach Chuck Love resigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Suspended Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love has left the program. The university’s athletic department confirmed Love’s resignation. Nebraska announced Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay but did not disclose a reason. Love was in his sixth season at Nebraska with head coach Amy Williams. He previously worked on Williams’ staff at South Dakota. Love’s suspension coincided with the departure of sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin. Neither was on the bench for a Feb. 17 game.