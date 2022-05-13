Jeudy’s girlfriend asks for case against him to be dismissed

DENVER (AP) — The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy says she wants a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a domestic dispute dismissed. The woman made the request during his court appearance Friday, a day after he was arrested for allegedly locking some of her and their baby’s belongings in his car. She said she didn’t feel threatened and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation.” Jeudy’s lawyer says the incident shouldn’t have been treated as a domestic violence case.