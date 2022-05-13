PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’22: A capsule look at top contenders

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Jordan Spieth is fresh off a win as he goes to Southern Hills for another shot at the career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also have wins coming into the second major of the year. They are among the top contenders for the PGA Championship. Not to be overlooked is Scottie Scheffler. He’s the Masters champion and the No. 1 player in the world. He also has won four of his last seven starts. Also expected to play is Tiger Woods. It will be his second tournament in 15 months since his car crash in LA.