AP National Sports
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’22: Facts & Figures on the 2nd major

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The PGA Championship returns to Southern Hills for the fifth time. No other course has hosted this major as many times. The defending champion is Phil Mickelson. The question is whether he will play. The defending champion at Southern Hills is Tiger Woods. He won the PGA the last time at Southern Hills in 2007. The course has gone under a restoration project. It has an impressive roll call of major champions. The last five winners are in the World Golf Hall of Fame. But it has lacked drama. All the major champions have led since the second round.

