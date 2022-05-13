Power’s late qualifying run puts him on pole for Indy GP

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power used the final lap of qualifying Friday to leapfrog five other drivers and win the pole for the IndyCar Grand Prix. The Australian will start from the No. 1 spot for the 64th time in his career after posting a fast lap of 1 minute, 9.7664 seconds on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. He knocked defending series champ and points leader Alex Palou to second after the Spaniard went 1:09.8090. Power’s pole-winning run leaves him three short of tying Mario Andretti’s IndyCar career record. The race will be held Saturday.