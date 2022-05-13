Sheridan resigns as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bill Sheridan has resigned as Wisconsin’s inside linebackers coach while the NCAA investigates him for potential rules violations during his tenure as Air Force’s defensive line coach. Wisconsin hired Sheridan on Feb. 22 after he had spent two years at Air Force. Action Network first reported that Air Force had completed an internal investigation into recruiting violations and was awaiting an NCAA ruling on penalties for rules violations committed by Sheridan and three other former assistants. The report said the assistants provided impermissible benefits and hosted prospects during the pandemic-imposed dead period in 2020.