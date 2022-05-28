Oregon State scores 2 in 9th, tops UCLA 8-7, in Pac-12 semi

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob Melton singled to left field to drive in Travis Bazzana and second-seeded Oregon State rallied to defeat third-seeded UCLA 8-7, capping a wild doubleheader Saturday night that put the Beavers in the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament.

UCLA (38-22) won the opener 25-22 with a walk-off three-run homer in the 11th after scoring nine runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 21, forcing the second game.

Temperatures were near triple figures most of the day and it was 88 degrees when the game ended at 11:30 p.m.

Oregon State (44-14) faces top-seeded Stanford in the Sunday night finale of the inaugural Pac-12 tourney.

The Beavers scored four runs in the first inning and another in the second but the Bruins used a four-run seventh to take a 7-6 lead.

Kyle Dernedde opened the bottom of the ninth with a single and Bazzana had a one-out double. The tying run scored on a error before Melton’s winner.

After the teams combined for 53 hits in the first game they had 26 more in the nightcap. Melton’s three hits led the Beavers. Daylen Reyes had three of UCLA’s 12 hits.

