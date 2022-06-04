Alonso homers twice, Mets roll to 9-4 victory over Dodgers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice for the second time this season, drove in five runs and bounced back from a costly error as the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4. Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar also went deep for the Mets, who bounced back after being held to one run in dropping the first two games of the four-game series between the NL’s top teams. Coincidentally, that run was also on an Alonso homer. Manager Dave Roberts tried to bring in infielder Zach McKinstry to pitch the ninth inning, apparently unaware of a rule barring position players from pitching in games with a deficit of five runs or fewer.