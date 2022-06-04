Arkansas hits 7 HRs, beats Oklahoma St. 20-12 in semifinals

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas scored eight runs — including a grand slam by Jalen Battles — in the eighth inning as the Razorbacks rallied to beat Oklahoma State 20-12 at the Stillwater Regional. Arkansas (40-18) advances to the title game against the winner of an elimination game between Oklahoma State (40-21) and Missouri State. Roc Riggio went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBIs for Oklahoma State. Nolan McLean hit a two-run home run to spark a five-run third inning to give the Cowboys a 7-2 lead. Brady Slavens, Cayden Wallace, Chris Lanzilli and Michael Turner each hit a home run for Arkansas. Turner and Lanzilli drove in four runs apiece.