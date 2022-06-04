Berríos fans career-high 13, Blue Jays beat Twins 12-3

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings to get the win against his former team, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk backed him with two-run homers and the Toronto Blue Jays hammered the Minnesota Twins 12-3. Bo Bichette also homered as the streaking Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 10 games. Toronto has won 13 of 17. Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins, who have lost four of five and eight of 12 since a six-game winning streak.