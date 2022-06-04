Braves score 4 in 11th, top Rockies 6-2, spoil uniform debut

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Adam Duvall capped a four-run 11th inning with a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves spoiled the debut of Colorado’s new “City Connect” uniforms by beating the Rockies 6-2. Marcell Ozuna and William Contreras each hit a two-out, run-scoring double off Jhoulys Chacín to set the stage for Duvall. Duvall’s blast finished a sensational night on the mound for the Braves. Starter Spencer Strider and six relievers held the Rockies to three hits. A.J. Minter earned the win and Jackson Stephens closed it out with a 1-2-3 11th. Both teams scored a run in the 10th, with Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. bringing one in on a sacrifice fly and Colorado’s Elias Díaz with a single.