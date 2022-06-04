Briscoe earns his 1st Cup pole in series’ Gateway debut

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Chase Briscoe finally has a pole to go with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory earlier this season. The second-year driver for Stewart-Haas Racing drove through a bobble at the end of the backstretch and turned a lap of 138.274 mph on Saturday. That gave him the best starting spot for the first time in his 51st career start. Austin Cindric gave Ford the front row with a lap of 137.775 mph for Team Penske. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start in the second row and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five in qualifying.