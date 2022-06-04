Coco Gauff looks forward to next time after French Open loss

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff is certain there will be more Grand Slam finals in her future after losing her first at age 18 at the French Open. Gauff was beaten by Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday. Greatness has been expected of Gauff since she was winning junior events. Now she is on the biggest stages of her sport and plans to learn from the experience of facing Swiatek, who is ranked No. 1, is a two-time major champion and has won her past 35 matches in a row. Swiatek says she can see that Gauff is progressing all the time.