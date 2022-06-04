Crooks, Oklahoma upset Florida 9-4 in regional semifinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Crooks hit two of Oklahoma’s four home runs and the No. 2 seed Sooners beat top-seeded Florida 9-4 to advance to the championship of the Gainesville Regional. Oklahoma (39-20) plays against the winner of a loser-out game between the host Gators and No. 4 seed Central Michigan. Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone each hit a home run in the bottom of the second to give Florida (40-23) a 2-0 lead. Mac Guscette added a solo shot in the seventh. Peyton Graham hit a two-run home run and Blake Robertson followed with a solo shot in the top of the third to make it 3-2 and the Sooners led the rest of the way. Crooks finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.