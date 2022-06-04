ESPN announcer apologizes for comment about Vols’ catcher

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An ESPN announcer has apologized for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season. Russell missed the Volunteers’ 10-0 win over Alabama State in the NCAA regional in Knoxville on Friday. Coach Tony Vitello said after the game that Russell was sick. Tennessee announced Saturday that Russell would be available to play in the Volunteers’ night game against Campbell. ESPN announcer Troy Eklund apologized for his comments during Saturday’s telecast of the Missouri State-Grand Canyon game in Stillwater, Oklahoma.