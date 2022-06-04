Fisher complete game lifts Georgia Southern past UNCG 8-0

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ty Fisher took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Christian Avant drove in three runs and Georgia Southern defeated UNC Greensboro 8-0 in a game delayed by lightning. Fisher had a perfect game until giving up his only walk with two outs in the sixth inning. He allowed a one-out single in the seventh. Fisher (6-2) ended up with a four hitter with six strikes in throwing the first complete game for the Eagles since May of 2018 and the first postseason shutout since 2014. Avant had an early sacrifice fly as the Eagles led 2-0 after two innings and had a two-run single in the four-run fifth.