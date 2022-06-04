Ganassi returns to Belle Isle victory fountain with IMSA win

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande returned Chip Ganassi Racing to the victory fountain at the Detroit Grand Prix with a second consecutive win Saturday in the IMSA sports car race. t was the fourth Belle Isle victory for van der Zande, first for Bourdais. In the GTD division, IndyCar rookie Kyle Kirkwood led an overhauled Vasser Sullivan lineup to the first wins for the team, the drivers and Lexus.