Gateway offers some Cup Series playoff outsiders opportunity

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — NASCAR is bringing its top series to World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis for the first time this weekend. It could come at a good time for Kevin Harvick and six other drivers. They all have won at the track in the Xfinity or Truck series over the years, and are all in need of a Cup Series win this season to secure their place in the playoffs. Among those in the same position as Harvick are Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell. Kyle Larson is the betting favorite for Sunday’s Cup race.