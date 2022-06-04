Horschel delivers a gem and builds 5-shot lead at Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The Memorial delivered another big lead after 54 holes. This time it belongs to Billy Horschel, and he at least gets a chance to finish the job. Horschel had another bogey-free round at Muirfield Village for a 65. That gives him a five-shot lead over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith. A year ago at the Memorial, Jon Rahm had a six-shot lead. And then he was informed of a positive COVID-19 test and had to withdraw. Horschel has gone 44 straight holes without a bogey at Muirfield Village. He will be going for his seventh PGA Tour title.