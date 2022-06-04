LSU rallies in 9th, beats Southern Miss 7-6 in 10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Josh Pearson scored Josh Stevenson with a fielder’s choice and LSU shocked No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss 7-6 in 10 innings after scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth to reach the finals of the Hattiesburg Regional. The Tigers used a single by Tyler McManus, a hit batter and a walk to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 10th. A pinch runner for McManus was thrown out at the plate before Pearson hit a high chopper over the mound and Stevenson beat a throw to the plate. Christopher Sargent’s 21st home run, a solo shot and the third of the night for the Golden Eagles, put Southern Miss ahead 6-2 in the top of the eighth inning.