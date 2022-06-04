Minjee Lee shoots 67, opens 3-shot lead in U.S. Women’s Open

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Minjee Lee appears to be on mission. The 26-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead over American Mina Harigae in the U.S. Women’s Open. At 13-under 200, Lee was within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Juli Inkster, who finished at 16-under 272 in 1999 at Old Waverly. Inkster did that on a par-72 course, while par is 71 at Pine Needles. Harigae shot a 70. England’s Bronte Law was third at 7 under after a 68. The fourth-ranked Lee won the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey for her seventh LPGA Tour victory. She’s trying to win her second major title after taking the 2021 Evian Championship.