Missouri State uses 5-run 9th to oust Grand Canyon 8-7

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Leadoff batter Spencer Nivens hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning and Mason Hull followed with a go-ahead two-run shot as Missouri State rallied for an 8-7 victory over Grand Canyon in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional. Missouri State will play the loser of Saturday’s nightcap between No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State and Arkansas in an elimination game on Sunday morning. Tayler Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first for Grand Canyon (41-21), added another two-run shot in the third and an RBI single in the fifth. Jacob Wilson hit a solo shot in the seventh to give the Antelopes a 7-1 lead. Missouri State (31-28) chipped away at the lead in the eighth on a two-run homer by Drake Baldwin.