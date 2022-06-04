MLB batting average rises sharply in May after slow start

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average rose to .245 in May from .231 in April, leaving the overall figure for the first two months at .240, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. This year’s figure is four percentage points above last year’s average through the first two months. Last season’s final average of .244 was the lowest since 1972. The slow starts in both this season and last appeared to threaten the record low of .237 in 1968. Averages tend to be lower early in the season.