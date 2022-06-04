Morales hits 3 HRs; Miami beats Canisius in regional opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Yohandy Morales went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBIs, Jacob Burke hit a solo shot and top-seeded Miami beat No. 4 seed Canisius 11-6 at the Coral Gables Regional. Miami (39-18), the national No. 7 seed, plays the winner between third-seeded Mississippi and No. 2 seed Arizona in the semifinals later in the day and Canisius plays the other in a loser-out game. Morales hit his third home run, a two-run shot to straight-away center, to give the Hurricanes the lead for good and spark a four-run seventh inning that made it 8-4. Canisius (29-23) had its six-game win streak snapped. Mike DeStefano went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Golden Griffins.