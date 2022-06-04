Phillies send slumping Trout, Angels to 10th straight loss

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out nine over six solid innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels lost their 10th straight game and are on their worst losing streak in almost six years. They dropped 11 straight from Aug. 4-15, 2016. Angels slugger Mike Trout struck out three times and went 0 for 4 in front of his hometown South Jersey fans to extend his hitless streak to a career-worst 0 for 23. J.T. Realmuto hit three doubles for the Phillies and Johan Camargo had four RBIs.