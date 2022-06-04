Pro lacrosse season begins as sport’s leaders eye Olympics

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Premier Lacrosse League has started its fourth season before a near sellout crowd in Albany, New York. The league has a new television contract with ESPN that will make its games available in more than 170 countries. World Lacrosse also has inked a deal with ESPN. The international governing body of the sport gave the network global media rights to World Lacrosse championships through next year. ESPN will carry 246 games across three events as lacrosse continues its global expansion with an eye toward getting the Native American sport into the Olympics for the first time in more than seven decades.