Sánchez’s sacrifice fly in 9th lifts Marlins past Giants

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4. Giants reliever Tyler Rogers (0-2) allowed Jesús Aguilar’s leadoff single and hit Avisaíl García. A balk by Rogers advanced pinch runner Luke Williams and García before Sánchez’s drive to medium center scored Williams for the Marlins’ first walk-off win of the season. Tyler Scott (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.