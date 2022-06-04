Soto hits 2 homers, Nationals rally to be beat Reds 10-8

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, and Maikel Franco and Luis Garcia drove in ninth-inning runs to rally the Washington Nationals to a 10-8 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds led 7-3 after a five-run fifth inning that included Albert Almora Jr.’s second career grand slam. Soto’s three-run shot in the seventh got the Nats within a run. Washington tied it in the eighth and pushed three runs across in the ninth.