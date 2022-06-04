Swarmer, Schwindel shine as Cubs spoil Pujols’ 3,000th game

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Swarmer followed up his first major league start with his first big-league win and Frank Schwindel homered in a three-hit showing to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Swarmer (1-0) allowed two hits and one earned run in six innings, while striking out six and walking two. Schwindel ripped Johan Oviedo for a solo homer (8) to left-center field, nearly clearing the bleachers, to lift Chicago into a 2-0 lead in the fifth.